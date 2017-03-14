Tuesday’s South Carolina-Furman Game Postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The South Carolina-Furman baseball game at Fluor Field scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to expected cold temperatures for tonight in Greenville.  A makeup date between the two teams will be announced at a later date.

South Carolina returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at Tennessee to open SEC play.  First pitch for the series opener on Fridayin Knoxville is set for 7 p.m.  Game two of the series is on Saturday at 2 p.m.  Both Friday and Saturday’s contests are available on SEC Network Plus.  Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPNU.

