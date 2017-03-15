CCU Pulls Away Late to Beat Hampton; Moves On in CBI

CONWAY, S.C. (CCU) – Jaylen Shaw scored 22 points and Demario Beck added 21 as Coastal Carolina University pulled away late for an 83-67 win over Hampton University in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational.

The game was much closer than the final score as CCU (17-17) hit 11 of its final 12 field goals over the last 6:17 to turn a 58-57 lead into the final 83-67 score, outscoring the visitors 25-10.

With the late game explosion, the Chanticleers ended the game shooting 57 percent from the field, including an incredible second half which saw CCU shoot 69 percent (22-32).

Colton Ray-St Cyr ended the game with 12 points while Artur Labinowicz, making a start in place of an injured Shivaughn Wiggins, scored 12.

CCU also out rebounded Hampton 44-28. Beck led the way with nine rebounds, coming up one board short of his eighth double-double. Labinwicz added eight while Elijah Wilson and Ray-St Cyr had seven each.

The Chants struggled taking care of the basketball without its starting point guard, turning the ball over 16 times as Hampton finished the game with 10 steals and scored 15 points off those turnovers.

Coastal was able to get into the paint during the game scoring 50 points around the basket which led to the high shooting percentage.

Hampton (14-17) put up a strong fight for most of the game, even leading 38-31 with just under 18 minutes left in the game.

Jermaine Marrow came into the game as Hampton’s leading scorer and once again led the Pirates with 17 points. Akim Mitchell added 12 and AJ Astroth came off the bench to score 10.

The two teams went into the locker room at halftime even at 31. CCU outshot the visitors 42-37 percent, but CCU committed 10 turnovers the Pirates tuned into nine points to stay even. Without the team’s point guard Wiggins, CCU turned the ball over five times in the final two minutes.

Beck and Labinowicz led CCU with nine points each and Shaw added six. CCU out rebounded Hampton 25-17 with Beck’s seven leading the way.

Marrow had eight points and Mitchell added seven leading Hampton in scoring. The visitors only turned the ball over four times while gaining seven steals.

With the win the Chanticleers will move on to the quarterfinals against Loyola (Md.), who won their opening round game in upset fashion, over George Mason. Once again the Chants will have home court advantage hosting Loyola Monday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the HTC Center.