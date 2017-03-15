Coastal Carolina Opens CBI Play Hosting Hampton

CONWAY, S.C. (CAC) – Another first for the Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team this season as the Chanticleers are set to play in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) presented by Five Four for the first time in program history.

CCU will open play hosting Hampton University from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

CCU (16-17) and Hampton (14-16) have met twice on the hardcourt with each team winning on its home floor. Both games happened during the 1995-96 season with CCU winning 87-80 at home and losing 95-66 at Hampton.

The Chanticleers are coming off a quarterfinal appearance in the program’s first Sun Belt Conference Tournament and will be seeing post-season action for the fourth consecutive season.

Jaylen Shaw, a Third-Team All-Sun Belt selection, continues to lead the team in scoring (14.1), assists (124) and steals (40). Elijah Wilson, CCU’s third all-time leading scorer, continues to be solid averaging 13.2 points per game.

CCU hopes to have Shivaughn Wiggins back at full speed. The senior is the third member of the CCU team to average double figures at 10.3. He was hobbled a bit during the Sun Belt Tournament.

Colton Ray-St Cyr (9.4 ppg/6.4 rpg) and Demario Beck (9.0 ppg/7.9 rpg) also provide strong leadership on the court.

CCU faced two other MEAC programs over the course of the season defeating both teams. Coppin State fell to CCU 89-59 and the MEAC Champions, North Carolina Central, fell in a close game 70-67.

Hampton, like the Chants, are coming off a quarterfinals appearance at the MEAC Tournament. The Pirates finished tied for third in the MEAC race with an 11-5 conference record.

A freshman leads the Pirates offensively as Jermaine Marrow averages 15.5 points per game. Hampton may have the youngest starting five in collegiate basketball as Marrow is joined by four sophomores when the ball is tipped.

Lawrence Cooks, the eldest Pirate, is a graduate student and he also averages in double figures at 11.6 points per game.

Check with goccusports.com for all the listening and watching options.