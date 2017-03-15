Columbia Firefighters Kick off MDA Boot Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to fill the boot. Columbia Firefighters will be at area intersections Wednesday to take donations for the MDA, in the annual fill the Boot Drive.
If you’ve got extra change you are asked to consider donating to the cause.
Firefighters will at the following intersections starting at 8am.
Assembly & Gervais
Huger & Blossom
Devine & Harden
Bull & Elmwood
Main & Sunset
Bush River & Broad River
South Beltline & Rosewood
Leesburg & Garners Ferry
Two Notch & Decker
Sparkleberry & Two Notch
Hwy 21 & Blythewood
Pineview & Garners Ferry
Kennerly & Broad River
Forest Drive & Beltline
Trenholm & Forest Drive
Rabon Rd & Farrow Rd
North Springs & Clemson Rd