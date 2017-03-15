Columbia Firefighters Kick off MDA Boot Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to fill the boot. Columbia Firefighters will be at area intersections Wednesday to take donations for the MDA, in the annual fill the Boot Drive.

If you’ve got extra change you are asked to consider donating to the cause.

Firefighters will at the following intersections starting at 8am.

Assembly & Gervais

Huger & Blossom

Devine & Harden

Bull & Elmwood

Main & Sunset

Bush River & Broad River

South Beltline & Rosewood

Leesburg & Garners Ferry

Two Notch & Decker

Sparkleberry & Two Notch

Hwy 21 & Blythewood

Pineview & Garners Ferry

Kennerly & Broad River

Forest Drive & Beltline

Trenholm & Forest Drive

Rabon Rd & Farrow Rd

North Springs & Clemson Rd