Columbia Police Looking For Man Accused of Multiple Robberies

Alexis Frazier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of multiple robbing people at gunpoint on Monday.

Officers say the suspect used a gun to steal cash from two victims at Park Place Apartments.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

