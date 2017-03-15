Gamecock Pro Day Results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina football program held its annual Pro Day on Tuesday. Fifteen draft-eligible former Gamecocks showcased their skills in front of scouts representing 17 NFL teams and one Canadian team.

The event began at 8 am in the Crews Building weight room, with each participant being measured for height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan, then tested in both the vertical and broad jumps, before finishing with reps at 225 pounds on the bench press.

The players then moved to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor facility, where they ran the 40-yard dash, along with a pair of shuttle runs and the three-cone drill, before going through a series of position-specific drills.

Darius English had a productive day, as the All-SEC second-team performer looked to improve his draft stock. Standing 6-5 3/8, the defensive end weighed in at 248 pounds and logged a 10-foot, nine-inch broad jump and a 35-inch vertical leap. Elliott Fry, the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer, showed off a strong and accurate leg, in wrapping up the day’s activities.

Here are the results of today’s testing:

Name HGT WT 40-YD DASH VERT BROAD BENCH

Matrick Belton 6-3 216 4.66 31.5 10-2 18

Jordan Diggs 5-11 1/8 202 4.92 33.5 9-11 13

Chaz Elder 6-2 205 – 36 10-2 17

Darius English 6-5 3/8 248 4.84 35 10-9 19

Elliott Fry 5-11 7/8 172 – – – –

Kelsey Griffin 6-1 5/8 313 5.16 24 8-2 26

T.J. Holloman 6-2 1/2 232 4.87 27.5 9-2 23

Shannon James 5-6 165 4.65 30 9-3 5

Marquavius Lewis 6-3 3/4 276 4.96 31 9-6 21

Cedrick Malone 5-9 3/4 211 4.75 34 10-2 17

Chris Moody 6-0 3/8 219 4.74 30 9-6 18

Darius Paulk 5-7 1/4 197 4.84 29.5 9-1 24

Jonathan Walton 6-0 1/4 236 4.69 33.5 9-5 15

Drew Williams 6-1 3/8 234 5.15 27.5 8-10 –

Mason Zandi 6-8 5/8 309 5.15 31.5 9-5 21