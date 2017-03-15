LCSD Investigating Stabbing at Flea Market

Alexis Frazier

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say the stabbing happened at the U.S. 1 Metro Flea Market.

After speaking with witnesses authorities have identified a suspect. Deputies say the victim left the scene before they were able to talk to him.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

 

