LCSD Investigating Stabbing at Flea Market

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say the stabbing happened at the U.S. 1 Metro Flea Market.

After speaking with witnesses authorities have identified a suspect. Deputies say the victim left the scene before they were able to talk to him.

