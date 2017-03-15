Midlands Dancers Go Green For St. Patrick’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dancers from the Connick School of Irish Dance are making their way around town this week, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Four of the women showed off their skills on Good Morning Columbia Wednesday morning. Several of the dancers are headed to the World’s Irish Dance Competition in Dublin in April.

Here’s more information about each of them:

Grace Condon – World Qualifier, age 17, Junior at AC Flora HS, six years dancing

MaryKate Koschnitzki – World Qualifier, age 19, Sophomore at USC, 11 years dancing

Jill Catalano – National Qualifier, Age 19, Freshman at USC, 15 years dancing

Elizabeth Shaw – National Qualifier, Age 15, Sophomore at Dreher HS, one year dancing