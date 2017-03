Backpacks are made for repacking

Letitia Lindsay joined Tyler Ryan to talk about the BCBS Repack the Backpack program

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Blue Choice Health Plan Medicaid is hosting a Repack the Backpack program on Sunday, March 19th to ensure that children have all the school supplies and even snack foods they need to finish out the school year.

The event will be held at St. Andrews Park on Sunday March 19 from 2pm – 5pm.

For more information, check out their website HERE.