Tips on tipping: When you fill the jar and when to pass the buck

Pamela Eyring tells Tyler Ryan the secrets of when and how much to tip

Tipping a waiter is a no brainer, and giving a little extra to a cabbie, doorman, or hair dresser is a time honored tradition, however, at nearly every checkout counter around, there can be found a small cup or jar with the words “tips appreciated.”

The question begs, like a lonely tip jar on the counter at a gas station, are we obligated to fish out a few extra bucks for buying a pack of gum?

Etiquette expert Pamela Eyring from the Protocol School of Washington doesn’t think so. “Tipping should be connected to service,” Eyring says. She says that waiters, bartenders, and hairdressers are all examples of people to tip. “If you ask a bit extra from the barista at Starbucks, don’t be afraid to tip a dollar or give the change you get back,” according to Eyring.

Eyring offers the following tip amounts for various services:

Waitstaff: 15%-20%

Bartender: $1 a drink

Hotel bellhop: $2-$3 per bag

Taxi/Uber: 10%-15$

Delivery service: $3-$5

Hair stylist: 15%-20%

Eyring says that there are several people that you don’t have to waste your math skills for, including:

Bicycle repair guy

Cable installer

Cry cleaner

Plumber

Tailor

FedEx or UPS delivery guy

You can find more information on tipping and etiquette in general at the Protocol School of Washington website HERE.