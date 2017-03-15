Unidentified Man Wanted in Sumter For Armed Robbery

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- The Sumter Police Department is working to identify a man wanted in connection to the armed robbery of an individual Monday.

The incident happened after 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broad Street.

The robber was described to be in his 50s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has a scruffy grey hair on his face and sides of his head and is bald on the top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.