Learn about the beast with inner beauty

William Starrett talks about the Columbia City Ballet Beauty and the Beast with Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–“It’s such a beautiful piece,” says Columbia City Ballet Executive Director William Starrett about the upcoming performance of Beauty and the Beast. Starrett also said that there has never been a ballet performance of the classic story of romance, made popular by Disney, prior to him writing it in the early 1990’s.

The Columbia City Ballet will be performing Beauty and the Beast two times on Saturday, at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM at the Koger Center. You can learn more about the play and find ticket information HERE or by calling the Koger Center box office at 803-251-2222.