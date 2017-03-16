Five Points Prepping for St. Patrick’s Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–They’re gearing up to go green in Five Points.

The 35thAnnual St. Pat’s Festival is one of the largest celebrations in the southeast, say organizers.

If you’re going it takes place Saturday, March 18th.

Organizers say this year’s festival will feature the Get To The Green 15K/10K/5K/1-Mile Family Fun Run, annual parade, kid-approved Pot O’ Gold Playland, a silent disco, a craft beer tasting room, as well as five stages hosting 25 live musical acts throughout the day.

Gates open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

From the Festival Site: ADMISSIONS

$15 Online Pre-Sale

Available now on www.StPatsColumbia.com

Tickets are $20 at the Gate