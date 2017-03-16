For Frank Martin, the NCAA Tournament is an Opportunity of a Lifetime

The Gamecocks make their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 years Friday night when they face off with Marquette in the first round of the Big Dance.

For Frank Martin, it was six years ago, with Kansas State, when he led the Wildcats to their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance before leaving for South Carolina.

Martin’s time between Tournament appearances has given him new perspective: not to take basketball’s grandest stage for granted and appreciate every moment, including losses, the postseason has to offer.