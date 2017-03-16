What do you wear to an oyster roast? Green, of course.

Lexington Chamber's Connor Watkins joined Tyler Ryan to talk about St. Pats and oysters

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–The Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is hosting the 8th annual Oyster Roast and St. Patrick’s Day part Thursday evening at Ice House Amphitheater. According to the Chamber’s Connor Watkins, the festivities include food from several local restaurants, including Travinia’s Italian Kitchen and Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, as well as Topper’s Rhum.

Watkins said that regional band Tokyo Joe will be performing on the Ice House stage.

According to chamber President Otis Rawl, the annual event is one of the most successful events in Lexington.

Tickets for the 8th Annual Oyster Roast and St. Patrick’s Day party are $60, however, they are offering ABC Columbia viewers a discount. To redeem the discount, use the code ABCwatchers at the Chamber website.

For more information, check the site, HERE.