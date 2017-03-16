Palmetto Health Adds Infant Footprint Scanning Technology

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– One Midland’s hospital is bringing a new system on board to help identify mothers and newborns.Palmetto Health Richland is using a new scanning system to document infant footprints.

“It takes the old school way of doing things and builds into the new school of technology. It allows the mom a comfort zone of taking her fingerprint and the baby’s footprint together so she can access it her in the hospital, on her cell phone, when she gets home, and she can access it as many times as she would like,” said Nursing Place Manager Shakeeka Misher.

The CertaScan system not only makes it easier for moms to save the images digitally, hospital officials said it adds an extra level of protection and aligns the hospital with recommendations from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Montgomery and her baby girl Kalani are among the first in South Carolina to experience the new technology. Palmetto Health Richland is the first hospital in the state to implement the system. Montgomery said the technology makes her feel safe.

“This world is a little rocky and this makes me feel great that I’ll know and everybody else will know that we’re connected by my fingerprints and her fingerprints. Nobody else can get away with her,” said Montgomery.

Parents will still receive traditional identifying bracelets but hospital staffers say this new measure is just an enhancement to that tradition.