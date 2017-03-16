Get to the green, then put some on in Five Points

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–What started as a small neighborhood party 34 years ago has become on of the largest St. Patrick’s parties on the southeast. According to Five Point Association Executive Director Amy Beth Franks, the St. Pat’s in Five Points festival will draw nearly 40,000 people to the entertainment district Saturday.

Some of the St. Pat’s in Five Points include the Get to the Green 15K-10K-5K run, parade down Devine Street, and tons of live music performed on five stages. Village Idiot’s Kelly Glynn says the event is family friendly, and has something for everyone, including a kids area at the MLK park, which is free.

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance and $20 on Saturday.

For a complete schedule, entertainment lineup, parking information and more, click HERE.