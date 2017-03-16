Tasty Tuesay: Pie on Pi Day with The Keg Cowboy

Keg Cowboy owner Brian Nelson joined Tyler Ryan on a Tasty Tuesday to talk pie and fresh mozzarella

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–The secret to good fresh mozzarella, according to Keg Cowboy owner Brian Nelson, is adding salt to the water. Nelson joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia’s Tasty Tuesday series, sharing some secrets to not only pulling cheese, but also pesto.

Nelson shared his secret for pesto:

Shopping list:

About 1 Cup of fresh basil leaves

1/4 Cup EVOO

2 T chopped garlic

Instructions:

Pack basil leaves into a food processor with the garlic. With the processor running, add EVOO in a steady stream. Season with sea salt to taste.

Nelson’s caprese grilled cheese sandwich instructions:

2 nice slices of good bread Place 2 slices of tomato on the bottom slice, sprinkle with sea salt. Place 2-3 slices of fresh mozzarella in a layer across the tomatoes. Try to get good even cheese coverage. Drizzle the cheese with the fig vincotto or balsamic. Approximately 1-2 tablespoons. Spread a nice even layer of pesto onto the top slice. Stack top slice on the sammy, rub outsides of bread with EVOO, sprinkle with sea salt, and press in a sandwich press. If no press is available, use a skillet set on a medium to low setting. Grill the sammy, covered, until the cheese is all melty and ooey-gooey. Eat and enjoy

