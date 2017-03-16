USC Releases NCAA Tournament Parking Information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina is hosting the first two rounds of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament this weekend at Colonial Life Arena. With the first game (South Carolina vs. UNC-Asheville) scheduled for 5 pm Friday, parking around the arena will be at a premium. All fans attending the games should consider their parking options and plan accordingly. Here are the latest details:

• Parking passes for Lot A and Lot B will be honored. However, we expect there to be limited spaces available in Lot A and Lot B due to high student use in the hours leading up to tip-off. Those arriving prior to 5 pm may park at Founders Park, the home of South Carolina Baseball. A free shuttle will run from Founders Park to Colonial Life Arena beginning at 3:30 pm.

• Due to contractual obligations, the DOT Garage will not open for season pass holders until 5 pm. Those arriving prior to 5 pm may park at Founders Park. A free shuttle will run from Founders Park to Colonial Life Arena beginning at 3:30 pm.

• Passes for the 650 Lincoln Street and 650 Greene Street garages will be honored as usual.

• A shuttle will operate from the Pickens & Pendleton Street Garage to the Colonial Life Arena. Shuttle service will begin two hours prior to tip-off and end one hour following the second game. Parking is free in the garage and the shuttle ride is $3 round-trip.

• Limited parking will be available in Lot A and Lot B for $10 cash.

• Discovery Garage will be open with limited parking in the late afternoon for $10 cash.

• City Garage at Park and Pendleton Street will be available as well as the garage at Washington and Lincoln Street.

For Sunday’s contest, parking will revert to the normal basketball season parking plan: Lot A and Lot B; Discovery Garage; DOT Garage, and City Garage at Park and Pendleton Street. The only shuttle running will be from the Pickens and Pendleton Street garage.

A reminder for all fans that the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the NCAA Tournament.