Driver ID’d in Fatal Head-On Crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the victim who was killed in a head-on crash that shut down Interstate 77 Southbound yesterday.

Harry B. Williams, 66, died from blunt force trauma after the vehicle he was driving crossed the median and hit another vehicle.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. between Forest Drive and Fort Jackson Boulevard near mile marker 11.

Williams was wearing a seat belt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.

