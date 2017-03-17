Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection with Death of Sheriff’s Employee

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The estranged husband of a 31-year-old Lexington County Sheriff’s employee found dead on Monday, has been charged in connection with her death.

Jason Donn Lee, 38, is charged with murder in the death of Lindsey Nicole Lee and first degree burglary.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials, Lee was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Lee is accused of breaking into his estranged’s wife home in the 200 block of Haleywood Lane in West Columbia around 8:30 p.m. on March 13 before assaulting and killing her.

In a statement, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “SLED stepped in and helped us during a very difficult time. Because of their continuous hard work, Lindsey’s family can hopefully gain some sense of closure as they continue to grieve in the weeks and months ahead as they begin to heal.”

Lee is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

