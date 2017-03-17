Fitness Friday: Fitness Mythbusting

Chris Wooten shares long standing fitness beliefs that may not be based in fact with Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–“Fitness is a multi-billion dollar industry,” says Body Shop owner Chris Wooten, “and much of that is built on fads, DVDs and quick fixes – none of which is real.”

Wooten says there are no ways around a good diet, and real exercise.

Myth: Crunches are the key to a 6-pack.

Fact: They may be the most iconic abdominal exercise around, but doing crunches is not actually the best way to slim your midsection. “Since they don’t burn off a lot of calories, they don’t help in a major way with fat loss,”

Myth: Sweat = burn

Fact: Especially drenched after your regular afternoon run? That doesn’t mean you necessarily torched any more calories than usual (sorry!). “Sweat is a biological response that cools your skin and regulates internal body temperature,”

Myth: Running is bad for your knees.

That’s why experts recommend doing a total-body strength workout at least twice a week in addition to your regular jogs to build up the muscles that support the knees. “You will enhance your running experience and also reduce your chances of getting injured

Myth 3: Don’t bother, unless you have time for a long workout

You can break it up into segments in the day – doesn’t have to be endless hours- great benefits from interval training

Myth 4: Staying hydrated with a sports drink is a must have when working out

depends on the time and intensity of training.

100-150 cal per mile running 1 mile = I gatorade

Myth 6: Working out only builds muscle, not help with weight loss

Building muscle increases metabolism- therefore burning more calories at rest as well as when working

Myth 8: Supplements are the key to building muscle

Muscle built from proper breakdown and recovery of the muscle and feeding it with proper amount of nutrients- supps, great but you are just paying someone to take the ingredients (protein and essentials from food and put it in a shake or drink)

Myth 9: If you didn’t work out when you were young, it could be unhealthy for you now

Never too old to start, but if you don’t know the proper route always great to hire a professional to help you get started

Myth 10: Working out at home isn’t as good as working out at a gym

Essentially, those individuals who were able to really motivate themselves to work out and believed they could stick to it were more likely to benefit from a home gym. People who were less confident in their ability to stick to a workout regimen did better with a gym membership, or by making their workouts part of their routine.