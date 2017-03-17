Furry Friend Friday Meet Aslan

Rochelle Dean

West Columbia, SC. (WOLO) — It’s Furry Friend Friday and this big guy is looking for a forever home.

Meet “Aslan”, this  a 3 year old domestic long- haired cat is looking for a family to call his own.  Aslan was   transferred in from Fairfield County shelter back in February along with a house mate named Ashley, who has since been adopted out.

Aslan is good with other cats, and would be great in a home with older kids that are able to accommodate his laid back and reserved demeanor and wouldn’t mind giving a belly rub or two.
If you would like to find out more about Aslan, or the other cats and dogs available for adoption by going to http://www.petsinc.org

