No. 9 Clemson Hosts No. 11 Virginia this Weekend

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Tigers continue their second homestand with a three-game series against No. 11 Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
 
SERIES SETUP
Who – Virginia (14-3, 1-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-3, 3-0 ACC)
Rankings – UVA – No. 15 BA, No. 15 CB, No. 11 USA; CU – No. 9 BA, No. 14 CB, No. 10 USA
When – Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
Watch – ACC Network Extra, RSN (Saturday)
Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Fri.), Nick Green (Sat.), Chuck Hussion (Sun.), Evan Lepler (Sat.), Bob Mihalic (Fri.), Ron Smith (Sun.)
Listen – TigerCast, Clemson Tiger Sports Network
Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
Promotion (Friday) – Baseball Trading Cards – The first 1,000 fans receive player trading cards (part of a set of the entire roster).
 
SERIES HISTORY
Overall Record – Clemson leads 105-52 (1955-16)
Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 53-15 (1955-13)
 
STARTING PITCHERS
Friday LHP Daniel Lynch (UVA) vs. LHP Charlie Barnes (CU)
Saturday RHP Evan Sperling (UVA) vs. RHP Alex Eubanks (CU)
Sunday LHP Adam Haseley (UVA) vs. LHP Pat Krall (CU)
 
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has won eight games in a row, swept Yale in a two-game midweek series at home after sweeping Notre Dame last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 6.2 runs per game and hitting .274 with a .396 on-base percentage and 18 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 2.89 ERA, .232 opponents’ batting average and 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .961.
 
VIRGINIA OVERVIEW
• Virginia is led by 14th-year head coach Brian O’Connor.
• The Cavaliers defeated Monmouth 10-0 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .322 and have a 3.87 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.
• Adam Haseley is hitting .400 with seven homers and 17 RBIs, while Robbie Coman is batting .387. Jake McCarthy has totaled 13 steals as well.
 
QUICK HITS
• Clemson has won its last 11 games against ACC teams dating to 2016, its longest such streak since winning 15 in a row in 2006.
• The Tigers have not played Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since March 15-17, 2013.
• Clemson is a remarkable 13-19 when trailing entering the seventh inning the last two seasons (2016,17).
 
BARNES BALLIN’
• Junior lefthander Charlie Barnes has solidified himself as the Tigers’ Friday starter, as he is 1-1 with an 0.69 ERA in four starts.
• In 26.0 innings pitched, he has allowed just 21 hits (.226 opponents’ batting average) and five walks with 31 strikeouts.
• In his last three starts (21.2 innings pitched), he has given up only 13 hits, no earned runs and four walks with 25 strikeouts.
• He is holding opponents to a .189 batting average with runners on base and a .154 batting average with two outs.
• In his career, he is 8-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 138 strikeouts against 37 walks in 144.2 innings pitched over 32 outings (22 starts).
• His 3.73 career strikeout-to-walk ratio is fourth in Clemson history.
