No. 9 Clemson Hosts No. 11 Virginia this Weekend

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Tigers continue their second homestand with a three-game series against No. 11 Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Tigers continue their second homestand with a three-game series against No. 11 Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Virginia (14-3, 1-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-3, 3-0 ACC)

• Rankings – UVA – No. 15 BA, No. 15 CB, No. 11 USA; CU – No. 9 BA, No. 14 CB, No. 10 USA

• When – Friday ( 6:30 p.m. ), Saturday ( 1 p.m. ), Sunday ( 1 p.m. )

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra, RSN ( Saturday )

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Fri.), Nick Green (Sat.), Chuck Hussion (Sun.), Evan Lepler (Sat.), Bob Mihalic (Fri.), Ron Smith (Sun.)

• Listen – TigerCast, Clemson Tiger Sports Network

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

• Promotion ( Friday ) – Baseball Trading Cards – The first 1,000 fans receive player trading cards (part of a set of the entire roster).

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 105-52 (1955-16)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 53-15 (1955-13)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Daniel Lynch (UVA) vs. LHP Charlie Barnes (CU)

• Saturday – RHP Evan Sperling (UVA) vs. RHP Alex Eubanks (CU)

• Sunday – LHP Adam Haseley (UVA) vs. LHP Pat Krall (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has won eight games in a row, swept Yale in a two-game midweek series at home after sweeping Notre Dame last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.2 runs per game and hitting .274 with a .396 on-base percentage and 18 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.89 ERA, .232 opponents’ batting average and 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .961.

VIRGINIA OVERVIEW

• Virginia is led by 14th-year head coach Brian O’Connor.

• The Cavaliers defeated Monmouth 10-0 at home on Tuesday . They are hitting .322 and have a 3.87 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Adam Haseley is hitting .400 with seven homers and 17 RBIs, while Robbie Coman is batting .387. Jake McCarthy has totaled 13 steals as well.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won its last 11 games against ACC teams dating to 2016, its longest such streak since winning 15 in a row in 2006.

• The Tigers have not played Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since March 15-17, 2013.

• Clemson is a remarkable 13-19 when trailing entering the seventh inning the last two seasons (2016,17).

BARNES BALLIN’

• Junior lefthander Charlie Barnes has solidified himself as the Tigers’ Friday starter, as he is 1-1 with an 0.69 ERA in four starts.

• In 26.0 innings pitched, he has allowed just 21 hits (.226 opponents’ batting average) and five walks with 31 strikeouts.

• In his last three starts (21.2 innings pitched), he has given up only 13 hits, no earned runs and four walks with 25 strikeouts.

• He is holding opponents to a .189 batting average with runners on base and a .154 batting average with two outs.

• In his career, he is 8-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 138 strikeouts against 37 walks in 144.2 innings pitched over 32 outings (22 starts).

• His 3.73 career strikeout-to-walk ratio is fourth in Clemson history.