Sen. John Courson Indicted on 3 Ethics Charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WOLO) – One of South Carolina’s longest-serving senators has been indicted on ethics charges tied to veteran Republican strategist Richard Quinn.

Prosecutor David Pascoe announced Friday a State Grand Jury indicted Sen. John Courson of Columbia on misconduct in office and using campaign donations for personal expenses. All three charges are tied to Courson’s payments to Quinn’s firm.

Courson’s attorney, Rose Mary Parham, called it “a political, partisan witch hunt” against a man of “unquestionable integrity.”

The 72-year-old Courson has been in the Senate since 1985 and chairs the Education Committee.

He’s the second lawmaker indicted in Pascoe’s investigation of corruption at the Statehouse since former House Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2014. Charleston Rep. Jim Merrill was indicted in December on charges including misconduct in office.

John Courson’s attorney, Rose Mary Parham issued the following statement:

“These allegations are completely false. I have done nothing wrong. I believe the most important things one leaves behind in this life are one’s children and one’s reputation. While it is unfortunate to be charged in this partisan fashion under questionable motives and authority, I have no doubt that I will be cleared and exonerated of these accusations.”