Senator John Courson Suspended Until Allegations Are Resolved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant announced Senator John Courson’s suspension from the Senate Friday afternoon. The suspension comes after Courson was indicted on three charges involving ethics violations.

In a letter to Courson, Bryant says any member of the General Assembly who is indicted in a state court or a federal court for a crime that is a felony or violates election laws must be suspended immediately without pay. Bryant said if the member is convicted, the office will be vacated but the charges are dismissed, the lawmaker can be reinstated and paid back.

Courson maintains that he is innocent, calling the allegations “completely false,” and saying he has “no doubt” that he will be cleared and exonerated of the charges.

Longtime ethics watchdog and author of “Operation Lost Trust”, John Crangle says other lawmakers could be facing similar allegations.

“I think there probably will be more indictments handed down. It looks to me like they’re working out from the center. They rolled somebody and they’re squealing on other people so I wouldn’t be too surprised if another 5 or 10 people are criminally charged,” said Crangle.