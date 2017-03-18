Fairfield Co. Apartment Shooting Sends 1 Man to Hospital

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Fairfield County Sheriff’s department is investigating an apartment shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6:30p.m. at the Winnsboro Arms Apartments.

Deputies say one male victim was shot multiple times and is in the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.