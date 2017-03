From Four Decades to Zero Days: The Gamecocks are Still Dancing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Gamecocks accomplished a goal not only set by this 2017 team but 43 Carolina squads before: win an NCAA Tournament game. USC was phenomenal in their second-half resurgence over Marquette, sealing a 93-73 win, the first for USC in an NCAA Tournament game in 44 years. Click the video to watch Mike Gillespie’s recap of USC’s first round Tourney win.