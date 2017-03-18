Gamecocks, Duke Discuss NCAA Tourney Second Round Matchup

Before seven-seed USC and two-seed Duke battle for the right to move on to the Sweet 16, the two programs from the Carolinas further prepared for the other on Saturday. One day removed from first round wins over Marquette and Troy respectively, the Gamecocks and Blue Devils switched their focus towards the other before Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Second Round game in Greenville.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports for Greg Brzozowski’s story from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Both side’s players break down the magnitude of their March Madness moments and the challenges each program will face from the other after tip off.