Gamecocks Fall in Five to No. 2/1 Florida 13-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina fell behind early and never got going until it was too late, falling to No. 2/1 Florida 13-1 in five innings on Saturday afternoon at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

Florida (25-1, 4-0 SEC) tallied five in the first on Kayli Kvistad’s two-RBI single, Chelsea Herndon’s bases-loaded walk and Justine McLean’s RBI single that allowed two runs to score. The Gators were quiet for the next two innings, helped by a double play turned by the Gamecocks’ infield, before posting more in the fourth on Nicole DeWitt’s three-run blast. The Gators tacked on five more in the fifth on DeWitt’s bases-loaded grounder, Amanda Lorenz’s two-run triple and Kvistad’s round-tripper that scored Lorenz as well.

South Carolina (19-9, 1-4 SEC) had runners reach in the second on junior Krystan White’s leadoff walk and in the third on a Gator error, but Florida took both off the bases, using a double play in the second and a caught stealing in the third to end the frames.

The Gamecocks broke through with two down in the fifth against Kelly Barnhill, as senior Victoria Williams slashed a single up the middle. Duffy followed with a double, scoring junior pinch runner Lauren Stewart from second after a passed ball put the runner in scoring position. Barnhill collected herself and posted her ninth strikeout to end the contest.

Barnhill (10-0) allowed two hits, one walk and one unearned run. Gamecock senior Jessica Elliott (8-4) took the loss, giving up eight runs, seven earned, on five hits and five walks in three-plus innings.

NOTABLES

– Sophia Reynoso and Kvistad both had two hits for the Gators and scored twice, while both Kvistad and DeWitt had four RBI.

– DeWitt also scored three times. Lorenz and McLean joined Reynoso and Kvistad with two runs scored each.

– Senior Kaylea Snaer saw her 24-game reached-base streak snapped in the loss.

Up Next

The teams wrap up the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.