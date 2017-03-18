Police Searching For Registered Sex Offender Who Sexually Assaulted Elderly Woman

COLUMBIA,SC(WOLO)- Columbia Police Investigators are searching for a registered sex offender who is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly female at a medical center Friday.

Officers say,Charles Lamb,46, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim inside of a restroom stall at 9 Richland Medical Park Drive Friday afternoon. Lamb is also accused of trying to steal money from her purse.

The crime was interrupted when a witness walked into the restroom, causing Lamb to run away from the scene.

The victim suffered from head injuries during a struggle and was medically treated at the scene.

Officers have outstanding arrest warrants for Lamb. Once located, he will be charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree, Kidnapping, Strong Armed Robbery and Trespassing.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.