RCSD Search For Suspect Who Assaulted a Woman During Break-in

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are searching a suspect who assaulted a woman during a home invasion on Friday.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Crestland Drive at 6p.m. in reference to a home invasion.

The victim told deputies that a man came to her home to get items he left after moving out a couple of weeks ago. She told the suspect to wait outside while she gathered his belongings and locked the door behind her.

Deputies say, minutes later the suspect pulled on the door while the woman was getting his things and eventually tore the door off the frame.

Once inside, he assaulted the victim and fled the scene, deputies said.

Authorities have not made it clear what their relationship was.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.