Sindarius Thornwell Thanks Fans After Marquette Win, Previews Duke

Sindarius Thornwell had an incredible game Friday night in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The SEC Player of the Year manufactured 29 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 3 steals. He was a machine in USC’s 93-73 win over Marquette. Click the video to watch his postgame comments.