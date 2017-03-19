Columbia Police Investigating After Man Shot in The Leg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Sunday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Beltline Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a male victim was shot in the leg. The wound appears to be non-life threatening.

