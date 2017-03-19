One Dead After Vehicle Overturns on I-277

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after a car overturned on Interstate 277 Saturday evening.

Four people were inside a Honda SUV when the crash happened near Fontaine Road around 5:20p.m.

Troopers say the driver of the Honda was traveling inbound on I-277 when it left the right side of the roadway and overturned several times, causing the driver and backseat passenger to be ejected.

The driver and the backseat passenger were transported to Palmetto Health Richland with life threatening injuries. The backseat passenger died as a result of their injuries.

Troopers say the driver and deceased passenger were not wearing seat belts. However the other two passengers were and suffered minor injuries.