Bond Denied: Man, 46, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman, 62, in Hospital Bathroom

Kimberlei Davis

File

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 46-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital over the weekend will remain in jail.

Bond was denied for Charles Lamb who is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, strong armed robbery, and trespassing.

Columbia Police say Lamb, a registered South Carolina sex offender, assaulted the 62-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

He was arrested on Saturday.

