Brad Brownell Returning for 8th Season at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (ESPN) — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is returning for an eighth season, the school announced Monday.

Brownell’s status with the program was in question following a 17-16 campaign in which the Tigers lost 12 games by six points or fewer. Clemson was 6-12 in the ACC and lost at home in the NIT to Oakland to end the season.

“As part of a comprehensive season-ending review and evaluation, I met for several hours with Brad Brownell to review the recently completed season and to look ahead to 2017-2018,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich via statement. “Both of us believe strongly that we should have achieved more this season and Brad is candid with his own critique and assessment. As we move forward, I expect Brad to make changes in the program to better position us for success. He continues to represent Clemson University with integrity and class, and we will continue to do all that we can to help him as we expect to achieve consistent success with our men’s basketball program.”

Brownell, 48, took over the program in 2010 and took the Tigers to the NCAA tournament in his first season. Clemson has not returned to the NCAA tournament since. The Tigers went to the NIT in 2014 and this year.

Brownell entered this past season with a 107-87 overall mark.

The two sides agreed on a new six-year contract three years ago.