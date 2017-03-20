DHEC To Offer Rabies Vaccination Clinics for Pets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The spring and summer months mean lots of time spent outdoors for the family pet, now DHEC is offering rabies vaccination clinics to help protect your pet.

The Health Department is partnering with Veterinarians across South Carolina to host the clinics.

According to DHEC, participating veterinarians will vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets during the spring clinics.

The rabies vaccination fees may vary by clinic site, but no vet participating in these clinics will charge more than $10 per pet, say officials.



http://www.scdhec.gov/Health/ DiseasesandConditions/ InfectiousDiseases/ InsectAnimalBorne/Rabies/ Clinics/. Spring clinic dates, times, and locations can be found on DHEC’s website at