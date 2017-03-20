After Duke win, the Gamecocks are on the basketball map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the clock hit :00 on the scoreboard, Frank Martin simultaneously secured his biggest and most impactful win of his time at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks’ takedown of Duke proved once and for all there can be another regional power, and this one–like Duke–might not be going anywhere for a long time.

As the Gamecocks prepare for their first trip to the Sweet 16 (in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, no less), Carolina is an underdog story to everyone but themselves.