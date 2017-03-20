Fans, Former Player, and Local Shop React to Gamecock Win Over Duke

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Both the Men and Women’s USC Basketball teams are headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. This will the Gamecock Men’s first appearance in school history.

USC Hall of Famer Zam Frederick Sr. says the sweet victories will build morale around the Palmetto State.

“We’ve been waiting for something like this to happen. Everybody’s always thought that Columbia was a great place to be. The University of South Carolina should be the University in South Carolina. With the exposure we’re getting now, the success we’re having with both men and women’s basketball, it’s just adding some credence to that,” said Frederick Sr.

Fans say this is a moment they will never forget. “I think the men’s win was maybe the best win in history. I happened to be there in ’65 when we beat Duke and they were number one in the nation at the old field house and it was just as good as that. I was at the women’s game last night and I’ve got season tickets. It was great. I’m a little horse, because I was hollering, screaming and dancing in the aisles a lot,” said lifelong fan Frank Sheheen.

Fans and alumni aren’t the only ones caught up in the madness. Retailers say they’ve seen an uptick in business after last night’s victories. “We do have Sweet Sixteen shirts online right now. I think there are four different styles of them. And we’ll have them in stores by latest on Wednesday,” said Autumn Degraffenfield of Garnet and Black Traditions.

You can find Sweet 16 gear on Garnet and Black Tradition’s website: http://www.garnetandblacktraditions.com/