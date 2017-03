Frank Martin: “We haven’t arrived… yet”

Frank Martin addressed the media after Carolina’s 88-81 win over Duke Sunday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The win Sunday was the most significant win Martin has registered with the Gamecocks, but when asked if Carolina had “arrived” and proved themselves in front of millions of fans Sunday, Martin responded with a “no”, saying the Gamecocks still have work left to do. Click the video to watch Martin’s comments.