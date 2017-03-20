Gamecock Basketball to Hold Sweet 16 Pep Rally Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – Fresh off a pair of thrilling NCAA Tournament Second-Round victories, South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball will hold a Sweet 16 Pep Rally Tuesday at the Freedom Plaza by Colonial Life Arena.

The event, which gets underway at 6 p.m., will feature speeches from University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, a member of the Gamecock women’s basketball team and head coach Dawn Staley and a Carolina men’s basketball student-athlete and head coach Frank Martin. Tuesday’s festivities will wrap up with the fight song and Alma Mater.

The seventh-ranked Gamecock men face third-seeded Baylor on Fri., March 24, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip time is slated for 7:29 p.m. ET on TNT. The Carolina women continue NCAA Tournament play on Sat., March 25, at 4 p.m. ET at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. Their opponent will be determined Monday night.