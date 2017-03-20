Monte Lee returns to College of Charleston, this time as an opposing coach

At 6:00 tonight, No. 6 Clemson (16-4) will face off against College of Charleston (8-12) for the first time since 2008. This is no ordinary game between the two teams, as it will be head coach Monte Lee’s first time playing against his old team since taking the job at Clemson in 2015.

Clemson has won 15 of its last 17 games, and is coming off of a 2-1 series victory against No. 11 Virginia. Boasting an impressive offense, Clemson averages 6.2 runs per contest, along with a .271 batting average and a .391 on-base percentage.

To make Clemson even more dangerous, the pitching staff has a collective 2.90 ERA, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and is holding opposing teams to a .236 batting average.

College of Charleston is coached by second-year coach Matt Heath, who was formerly the pitching coach there under Monte Lee. Following a sweep against Nebraska in Lincoln, the Cougars are 8-12 and allow a 6.72 ERA.

Offensively, Charleston hits .291 behind the bats of Luke Manzo and Logan McRae, who bat .418 and .388 respectively. In addition to this, McRae has six homers and 23 RBIs this season.

Right-hander Tyler Jackson will start for the Tigers tonight, while right-hander Max McKinley will start for the Cougars.

It should be expected to see star reliever Brooks Crawford at some point in this game. The sophomore is 4-0 this season, while posting a 0.73 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average through 12.1 innings.

After lettering at College of Charleston for four years, as well as a successful coaching tenure from 2009-2015, Monte Lee returns back to his old school with his sixth-ranked Clemson team.

Clemson leads the overall series 25-2, and when playing in Charleston own a 7-0 record.