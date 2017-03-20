NYC Getaway from CAE

Enter to win a FREE Weekend Getaway to NYC! Official Contest Rules for the CAE NYC Getaway Contest Dates: March 20, 2017 – March 30, 2017 WOLO-TV (Columbia Television Broadcasters, Inc. (from here on, “the station”) is holding a promotional contest in association with Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) “the sponsor”. The contest will be open at abccolumbia.com (from here on, the “station’s website”) from March 20, 2017 9:00am EST until 11:59pm EST March 30, 2017. Basic Entry Rules. The contest is open to all residents 18 years of age and older living within the Columbia DMA (designated market area) where the station is available. No purchase is necessary. To enter, contestants must enter the CAE NYC Getaway Contest along with their personal contact online via the contest page, abccolumbia.com. The contest will be in effect from Thursday, March 20th 9:00am EST until Thursday, March 30th 2017 at 11:59pm EST. One winner will be selected Friday, March 31st at 9:00am EST, at random. Any submissions provided to the station’s website for this contest will be subject to all rules provided in the Privacy Policy, available at abccolumbia.com. All instructions on submitting for the contest are provided on the station’s website. Prize. One winner will be selected at random on Friday, March 31st at 9:00am EST. One winner will be notified via email and phone within 48 hours of selection. One winner will receive a prize package with two (2) round-trip tickets to New York City from Columbia Metropolitan Airport CAE (valued at $600) and a 3-day/2-night hotel stay for two (valued at $600) FROM Columbia Metropolitan Airport in conjunction with ABC Columbia. Hotel to be chosen at the discretion of ABC Columbia. Value of total prize package: $1,200. Travel must take place before May 31st, 2017. Determination of Winner. One winner will be chosen at random. Other Rules. The station and its sponsors are not responsible for any entries which are lost, late, damaged, misdirected, failure of transmission, power failure, technical problems, or otherwise made unusable through electronic or Internet communication. Employees of the station or the sponsor, their advertising agencies, their affiliates, representatives, and their families are ineligible to enter/win any contest stated on or provided by the station. The prize must be given away within the Columbia DMA. Recipients must prove their likeness in person at the station’s business office at 5807 Shakespeare Road, Columbia, SC 29223 during regular office hours. The prize may only be claimed upon proper documentation of identification through photo I.D. The winner must provide Columbia Metropolitan Airport with his or her social security number, complete a W-9, and must sign an Affidavit of Eligibility and a Release and Waiver from all liability against the station, its sponsors, employees, and affiliated companies for any injury or loss which may occur from the contestant’s participation in the contest or from use of any prize which is awarded. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the prize. Additions or deletions to these rules are subject to the discretion of the station and may be enacted without notice at any time. By participating in a contest, winner(s) consent to the use of his or her name, and/or likeness, and/or voice for promotion, and/or advertising purposes in connection with the contest, the station, and its sponsors, without additional compensation. Winners are responsible for all taxes incurred on all prizes awarded. Prizes are non-transferrable, and no substitutions may be made by the winner. Prizes not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and not awarded. Copies of the official rules for any contest are available for public review on abccolumbia.com and at the station and may be reviewed during regular office hours at the station’s business office or may be requested by mail by forwarding a self-addressed stamped envelope to 5807 Shakespeare Road, Columbia, SC 29223. The decision of the station with regard to all matters relating to this contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. This contest is void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations. Odds of winning are dependent on the number of entries. Winners will be notified by phone or e-mail no later than Monday April 3rd at 9am EST.