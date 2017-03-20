Richland Library Named 2017 National Medal Finalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – For the second year in a row, the Institute of Museum and Library Services is announcing Richland Library as one of 30 finalists for the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to that sector.

For 22 years, the award has recognized and celebrated institutions demonstrating extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service that are also making a difference for individuals, families and entire communities.

Last fiscal year, Richland Library:

saw more than 2.3 million visitors at our 11 locations

at our 11 locations issued more than 30,000 new library cards

checked out more than 4.5 million items

offered more than 4,000 programs

“It’s truly an honor to be considered for this prestigious award and be recognized as one of the top institutions in the country,” said Melanie Huggins, Richland Library Executive Director. “Our staff are working to set new standards for what a public library can do to create truly positive impacts in the community. They are breaking down barriers to ensure that people have access to the resources and support they need to improve their lives.” Winners of the National Medal will be announced in the spring. Representatives from the winning institutions will then travel to Washington, D.C., to be commemorated at the National Medal award ceremony. In 2016, Richland Library was also named a finalist for the National Medal – one of 15 libraries in the country.