Second Richland County Crash Victim Dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 24- year-old Columbia woman has died from her injuries in a crash Saturday evening that killed a passenger.

Krystin Prince was driving a Honda SUV on I-277 at Fontaine Road when it crashed just before 5:30 p.m.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Prince died on at the hospital on Sunday due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The other victim, Kevin Anthony Jones, 21, died at the hospital Saturday.

They were not wearing a seat belt.

Two other passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

