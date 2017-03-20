Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is being called a suspicious death.

Investigators were called to a residence off Joe Jeffords Highway Monday where an individual was found deceased inside a mobile home, deputies say.

A concerned citizen notified OCSO around 1:50 p.m. when a coworker didn’t answer his door. The citizen was there at the residence to give the individual a ride to work.

The concerned citizen said it wasn’t like the co-worker to be late or not answer his door at all.

When an OCSO deputy arrived, the deputy made entry into the home where the individual was found deceased on a floor.

No cause of death has been determined at this point.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

