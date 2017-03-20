Thornwell: Duke was the biggest win of my career Mar 20, 2017 5:00 AM EDT Mike Gillespie Sindarius Thornwell, the 2017 SEC Player of the Year, is making it known: Sunday night’s win over Duke was the biggest of his career. Click the video to watch Thornwell break down USC’s 88-81 win. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated After Duke win, the Gamecocks are on the basketbal... Frank Martin: “We haven’t arrived̷... Thornwell leads South Carolina to 88-81 NCAA upset... Gamecocks Rally To Punch Fourth-Straight Ticket To...