Thornwell: Duke was the biggest win of my career

Mike Gillespie

Sindarius Thornwell, the 2017 SEC Player of the Year, is making it known: Sunday night’s win over Duke was the biggest of his career. Click the video to watch Thornwell break down USC’s 88-81 win.

