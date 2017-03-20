Tigers Move Up in Polls

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Tigers moved up three spots to No. 6 in the Baseball America ranking, released Monday . The Tigers also moved up three spots to No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll and two spots to No. 12 in the Collegeiate Baseball poll thanks to a 4-1 record last week, including two wins in three games against No. 11 Virginia. The No. 6 ranking was Clemson's highest since it was ranked No. 4 in the Collegiate Baseball poll on March 7, 2011.

It marked the 13th week in a row (dating to 2016) the Tigers were ranked in the top 25 of at least one of the polls. Clemson plays four games on the road this week, starting with a Tuesday night game at College of Charleston before playing three games against Boston College at Kingston, R.I., over the weekend.