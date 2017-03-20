University of South Carolina to Host Sweet 16 Pep Rally Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– How Sweet! The University of South Carolina is gearing up to send both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams to the Sweet 16.

Tuesday, USC will host a Sweet 16 Pep rally for students and fans.

If you plan on going, here’s the information you need from University officials, the Sweet 16 Rally will be held at Foundation Square at the main entrance of Colonial Life Arena.

The event, which gets underway at 6 p.m., will feature speeches from University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, a member of the Gamecock women’s basketball team and head coach Dawn Staley and a Carolina men’s basketball student-athlete and head coach Frank Martin. Tuesday’s festivities will wrap up with the fight song and Alma Mater.